FCCLA Provides Leadership Opportunity

Carbon School District Press Release

On September 28, the three FCCLA Chapters in the Carbon School District participated in the annual FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference held at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, Utah. The conference was for FCCLA Officers to help develop leadership skills.

The keynote speaker for the morning was Noelle Pikus Pace. She was able to share a message of overcoming hard things in your life. The students attended workshops for the remainder of the day to learn different ways of becoming great leaders in their schools. Mrs. VandeSluis of Mont Harmon said, “We had a great time and enjoyed a good lunch. It’s always fun to be together. We are looking forward to a great year in FCCLA.”

The three schools from Carbon who attended were Helper, Mont Harmon, and Carbon High. Helper had five students participate, Mont Harmon had thirteen and Carbon had eight.