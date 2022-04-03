FCCLA Shines at 2022 STAR Events

Carbon School District Press Release
On March 22 and 23, students in FCCLA from Carbon High, Helper Middle School and Mont Harmon Middle School had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Utah State STAR Events.
STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. These events are competitive events in which members compete at the region/district, state and national level, and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. STAR Events allow students to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers or communities. They research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change (Information courtesy of FCCLA, Inc.).
Carbon High Results:
|Event Category
|Student
|Placement
|Nationals Qualification?
|Career Investigation
|Jadyn Nef
|Gold
|Yes
|Career Investigation
|Haylee Prescott
|Gold
|No
|Career Investigation
|Savanna Rasmussen
|Silver
|No
|Chapter in Review Display
|Kaydance Scovill & Ally Robertson
|Silver
|Yes
|Entrepreneurship
|Carter Richardson, Cedrik Johnson & Easton Hardy
|Gold
|No
|Focus on Children
|Lyndie Richardson, December Jensen & Allena Ison
|Gold
|No
|Focus on Children
|Denali Dart
|Gold
|No
|Food Innovations
|Kaylynn Black
|Silver
|Yes
|Foods FACS Assessment
|Joshua Gorley
|Bronze
|No
|Foods FACS Assessment
|Dominic Alford
|Bronze
|No
|Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation
|Lanie Anderson & Landrie Anderson
|Gold
|Yes
|Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation
|Alex Callahan, Alyssa Ellis & Mikell Furner
|Gold
|Yes
|Interpersonal Communications
|Ella Anderson & Lindsey Snow
|Gold
|No
|Job Interview
|Megan Tucker
|Silver
|No
|Leadership
|Lizzy Blackburn
|Gold
|Yes
Helper Results:
|Event Category
|Student
|Region
Placement
|State Placement
|Repurpose and Redesign
|Avy Atwood
|Silver
|Gold -1st
|Repurpose and Redesign
|Jocelyn Frandsen
|Gold
|Gold – 2nd
|Entrepreneurship
|Rachel Blackburn, Sylvia Horsley & Miley Hansen
|Silver
|Silver
|Repurpose and Redesign
|Sofiya Christensen, Gianna Valdez & Riley Westover
|Bronze
|Silver
|Sports Nutrition
|Kennedie Barrington
|Bronze
|N/A
|Career Investigation
|Ireland Keil
|Silver
|Silver- 1st
|Entrepreneurship
|Emme Stockdale
|Silver
|Gold – 1st
|Focus on Children
|Claire Fausett & Tess Fausett
|Gold
|Gold – 2nd
|Repurpose and Redesign
|Brylei Velasquez
|Silver
|N/A
Mont Harmon Results:
|Event Category
|Student
|Placement
|Nationals Qualification?
|Chapter Service
|Makenna Furner
|Silver 1st
|Yes
|Focus on Children
|Joaquin Porras
|Silver
|No
|Focus on Children
|Kamdyn Hardy & Kaycee Richardson
|Silver
|No
|Focus on Children
|Nathan Weber
|Silver
|No
|Focus on Children
|Kaeda Wheeler
|Bronze
|No
|Food Innovation
|Coleman Hinckley, William Hinckley & Cameron Black
|Silver 2nd
|Yes
|Entrepreneur
|Megan Roberts
|Silver 3rd
|No
|Repurpose Redesign
|Anna Vincent & Kristine Moore
|Bronze
|No
|Teach and Train
|Aly Bryner
|Bronze 1st
|No