MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Youth & Education
  3. FCCLA Shines at 2022 STAR Events

FCCLA Shines at 2022 STAR Events

IMG_8435-scaled.jpg

Carbon School District Press Release

On March 22 and 23, students in FCCLA from Carbon High, Helper Middle School and Mont Harmon Middle School had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Utah State STAR Events.

STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. These events are competitive events in which members compete at the region/district, state and national level, and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. STAR Events allow students to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers or communities. They research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change (Information courtesy of FCCLA, Inc.).

Carbon High Results:

Event Category Student Placement Nationals Qualification?
Career Investigation Jadyn Nef Gold Yes
Career Investigation Haylee Prescott Gold No
Career Investigation Savanna Rasmussen Silver No
Chapter in Review Display Kaydance Scovill & Ally Robertson Silver Yes
Entrepreneurship Carter Richardson, Cedrik Johnson & Easton Hardy Gold No
Focus on Children Lyndie Richardson, December Jensen & Allena Ison Gold No
Focus on Children Denali Dart Gold No
Food Innovations Kaylynn Black Silver Yes
Foods FACS Assessment Joshua Gorley Bronze No
Foods FACS Assessment Dominic Alford Bronze No
Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation Lanie Anderson & Landrie Anderson Gold Yes
Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation Alex Callahan, Alyssa Ellis & Mikell Furner Gold Yes
Interpersonal Communications Ella Anderson & Lindsey Snow Gold No
Job Interview Megan Tucker Silver No
Leadership Lizzy Blackburn Gold Yes

Helper Results:

Event Category Student Region

Placement

 State Placement
Repurpose and Redesign Avy Atwood Silver Gold -1st
Repurpose and Redesign Jocelyn Frandsen Gold Gold – 2nd
Entrepreneurship Rachel Blackburn, Sylvia Horsley & Miley Hansen Silver Silver
Repurpose and Redesign Sofiya Christensen, Gianna Valdez & Riley Westover Bronze Silver
Sports Nutrition Kennedie Barrington Bronze N/A
Career Investigation Ireland Keil Silver Silver- 1st
Entrepreneurship Emme Stockdale Silver Gold – 1st
Focus on Children Claire Fausett & Tess Fausett Gold Gold – 2nd
Repurpose and Redesign Brylei Velasquez Silver N/A

Mont Harmon Results:

Event Category Student Placement Nationals Qualification?
Chapter Service Makenna Furner Silver 1st  Yes
Focus on Children Joaquin Porras Silver No
Focus on Children Kamdyn Hardy & Kaycee Richardson Silver No
Focus on Children Nathan Weber Silver No
Focus on Children Kaeda Wheeler Bronze No
Food Innovation Coleman Hinckley, William Hinckley & Cameron Black Silver 2nd Yes
Entrepreneur Megan Roberts Silver 3rd No
Repurpose Redesign Anna Vincent & Kristine Moore Bronze No
Teach and Train Aly Bryner Bronze 1st No

 

scroll to top
X
X