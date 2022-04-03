FCCLA Shines at 2022 STAR Events

Carbon School District Press Release

On March 22 and 23, students in FCCLA from Carbon High, Helper Middle School and Mont Harmon Middle School had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Utah State STAR Events.

STAR stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. These events are competitive events in which members compete at the region/district, state and national level, and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. STAR Events allow students to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR Events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers or communities. They research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change (Information courtesy of FCCLA, Inc.).

Carbon High Results:

Event Category Student Placement Nationals Qualification? Career Investigation Jadyn Nef Gold Yes Career Investigation Haylee Prescott Gold No Career Investigation Savanna Rasmussen Silver No Chapter in Review Display Kaydance Scovill & Ally Robertson Silver Yes Entrepreneurship Carter Richardson, Cedrik Johnson & Easton Hardy Gold No Focus on Children Lyndie Richardson, December Jensen & Allena Ison Gold No Focus on Children Denali Dart Gold No Food Innovations Kaylynn Black Silver Yes Foods FACS Assessment Joshua Gorley Bronze No Foods FACS Assessment Dominic Alford Bronze No Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation Lanie Anderson & Landrie Anderson Gold Yes Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation Alex Callahan, Alyssa Ellis & Mikell Furner Gold Yes Interpersonal Communications Ella Anderson & Lindsey Snow Gold No Job Interview Megan Tucker Silver No Leadership Lizzy Blackburn Gold Yes

Helper Results:

Event Category Student Region Placement State Placement Repurpose and Redesign Avy Atwood Silver Gold -1st Repurpose and Redesign Jocelyn Frandsen Gold Gold – 2nd Entrepreneurship Rachel Blackburn, Sylvia Horsley & Miley Hansen Silver Silver Repurpose and Redesign Sofiya Christensen, Gianna Valdez & Riley Westover Bronze Silver Sports Nutrition Kennedie Barrington Bronze N/A Career Investigation Ireland Keil Silver Silver- 1st Entrepreneurship Emme Stockdale Silver Gold – 1st Focus on Children Claire Fausett & Tess Fausett Gold Gold – 2nd Repurpose and Redesign Brylei Velasquez Silver N/A

Mont Harmon Results: