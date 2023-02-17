February Super Service Award Given to Crosscut Team Member

Each month, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange visits the commissioners to announce the Tourism Super Service Award recipient. For the month of February, the honor was given to Jodi Patrick.

Patrick is a member of the Crosscut C-Store team. She is credited as a great asset and has been part of the team since the day the convenience store opened. Patrick is very attentive, always remembering customers’ drinks and favorite snacks before they even give their order.

Grange expressed her appreciation for Patrick for being a tourism ambassador and a great customer service representative of the area. She then gifted Patrick with a certificate and a gift card to use within the area.

Patrick spoke briefly, thanking her boss Paula Ingram, who she credited as being the best boss. She also thanked Tony Basso, the store’s owner, and the rest of the team at Crosscut.