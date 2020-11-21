Fenton Anderson

Richfield, Utah – Fenton L. Anderson, age 82, returned to his heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020 peacefully in his home in Richfield. He was born on December 9, 1937, to what he describes, “goodly parents” of Wilson Warren Anderson and Annie Amelia Albrechtsen. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his health struggles and ultimately gave him peace.

He was born in the town of Emery, Utah whereas a young boy he lived and helped his father work on the farm. On his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. Later on, he was employed with Mountain Fuel Supply Company for 36 years as a meter reader, billing clerk, radio dispatcher, and supervisor.

Fenton was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and performed multiple callings within the Church including the bishopric, ward clerk, and three mini missions to Cove Fort, Utah. He dearly loved the Lord and was always willing to share his testimony.

Fenton enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mostly gardening. His pride was in his yard where he would entertain his guests showing them different flowers, trees, and shrubs he had grown.

His beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of his surviving beloved wife, Marlene J. Anderson; his five children: Sherry, Linda, Kyle, Stanley, and Kriston; and his adopted daughter Gina. He has 16 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandchild on the way.

To honor and celebrate his life, funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Emery Utah Cemetery with military honors. A public visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.