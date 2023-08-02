In Loving Memory of Fercendo Vincent Coho also known as Ivan. From: Helper, UT

Funeral Service for Fercendo Vincent Coho (34) will be at 10 A.M., Ramah New Mexico at the LDS church on August 5, 2023. Pastor Patchie Coho Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at Ramah, New Mexico.

Fercendo suddenly died July 23, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on August 23, 1988 in Zuni, New Mexico.

Fercendo is survived by his Dad – Ferlin Sr. Coho, Stepmother – Yalonda Coho, Mother – Elgina Coho, and Stepfather – Jefferson Coho. Daughters – Leela & Beautiful Coho, Brothers – Nelvin Coho, Ferlin Jr. Coho, and Sisters – Precious Coho and Anna Platero.

Fercendo grew up in Helper, UT with his stepmother, father, and siblings and attended Sally Mauro Elementary, Helper Jr. High, and Carbon High School. When he turned eighteen, he moved to New Mexico.

He loved sports (baseball, football and basketball) and loved to go fishing/camping with family and friends. Ivan had an ambitious energy and loved to spend time with his brothers and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Nelvert Coho and baby sister Angel Platero.

As we say goodbye to our beloved Ivan, we are turning to the community for support in covering the expenses of the funeral. Please review the GoFundMe link (https://gofund.me/34956299) and share if you are able to. Fercendo touched the lives of so many and we are grateful for any contribution, no matter how small, that will help us honor his memory.