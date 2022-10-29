Ferron Artist KaeLynn Winn Wrangles Her Cow Paintings at Gallery East

Gallery East Press Release

It’s no secret that KaeLynn Winn loves her livestock. So much so that she has spent the last few years putting her favorite bovines and their surroundings on canvas. Her exhibit, “KaeLynn Winn: Paint ‘Till the Cows Come Home,” will be on exhibit at USU Eastern’s Gallery East from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9.

Winn’s affection for cows and country life arose from living in Emery County. “I grew up in the small town of Cleveland, Utah, on the family farm, surrounded by cows, chickens, sheep and horses,” she said. “I lived a blissful childhood, soaking in the joys to be had in every season. I had the freedom to flit about the dirt roads on foot, bicycle, four-wheeler, horseback, and occasionally, pony cart.”

“In the winters, we would ice skate and go tubing down the snow-covered hills. I observed wondrous, small miracles of nature while wandering in the fruit orchard, climbing nearby hills, picking asparagus along ditch banks and eating handfuls of raspberries. We were always building huts and inventing endless games of imagination or adventure with siblings, cousins and friends. Our family placed a high priority on work and we were all expected to ‘pitch in.’ We hauled hay, herded cows, fed bummer lambs, branded calves and moved irrigation pipe. We had a wholesome existence.”

Her interest in art began at a young age. “When I was in fourth grade, our elementary school held ‘art week.’ Among the guest artists was a local oil painter who brought her work to display. She also did a demonstration right before our eyes. As I watched the painter, I was mesmerized, and my eight-year-old self knew positively that this was my heart’s desire.”

“After the show, I marched up to the sweet painter and asked her if she would teach me to paint like that. At first, she hesitated, but I was persistent and was soon going to her home every Tuesday after school to learn how to be an artist.”

Winn’s strong will drove her to pursue art as a discipline. “I’ve continued to study art through taking many college courses, community classes and various workshops,” she said. “I have found the medium and style of painting that effectively communicates what I want to say. I am driven to paint and create. I strive to continuously improve my skills as a visual artist and I enjoy the experimental aspect of creating art. With each painting I bring forth, I strive to learn new, while perfecting old methods, techniques and approaches. As I start almost every painting, I think “this will be my best yet!”

Winn has produced a considerable body of work, exhibiting and selling her paintings to those who share her love of cows and country life. In fact, she continues to produce her much-loved “Cowlender” to locals and friends who look for it each year.

Winn will be at Gallery East for a reception and gallery talk on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited. The gallery is located in the Central Instruction Building.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year. Gallery East’s Fall 2022 hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays.

If you have any questions, contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.