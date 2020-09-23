Ferron City Addresses Citizen Concerns

By Julie Johansen

The Ferron City Council recently met following a week of Peach Day activities. During the meeting, comments were made about the success of the annual celebration. Consideration on which of the new activities should take place again next year, hopefully under more normal circumstances, was given.

A public hearing was then opened for comment about utility rate increases due to the Castle Valley Special Service District’s fee increases to the city. There were no comments; thus, following the closing of the hearing, Resolution 2020-10 was approved amending the city’s utility fee schedule.

Mayor Adele Justice told the council that she has received complaints about residents having to wait for an ambulance from other towns when Ferron has its own ambulance. Mandi Bennett replied that there are not enough Ferron EMTs available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to make a crew to man the ambulance. They are either working other jobs or attending school during these hours. The council members decided that they would try to recruit more individuals by contributing to the cost of the class and certification.

The Mayor also said she had been speaking with other towns about the fire department. She believes that firemen should be paid to attend meetings/trainings rather than a clothing allowance given to everyone in December. Randy Nielson, Ferron Fire Chief, said they are not happy when called to a scene and they are they only ones not paid. Some of the council stressed that it was a volunteer fire department, but they also have concerns about firemen not being trained. Nielson was questioned if he thought they would attend trainings if paid and he said no. The council decided they would take this into consideration.

Next, the vote to enter into an interlocal agreement with the county on the CARES Act funding and Small Business Economic Recovery Act was in the affirmative. The council members then presented their reports.

Councilmen Troy Winter announced that the city’s surplus sale will be on Oct. 1 and 2. Councilwoman Wendy Price then questioned why the water was recently turned off for some residents without notice. The city’s treasurer noted that this was the special service district and she tried to let everyone know.

The Mayor also asked councilman Chris Winn to look into the uneven sidewalks by the care center. She stated they have become a tripping hazard and she wondered who owned them. Finally, it was announced that the annual audit report was completed in August with no major concerns, but everyone needs to make sure the recorder gets all the receipts.