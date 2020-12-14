Ferron City Announces Interim Fire Chief

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City Mayor Adele Justice welcomed Ferron City Council members and staff to a virtual council meeting on Wednesday evening. Following the approval of November’s minutes, a motion to enter in to a public hearing was approved. The purpose of the public hearing was to hear comments and discussion of funding from the Community Development Block Grant program.

Mayor Justice reminded them that Ferron City had received $153,000 last year, which was used for restrooms at the fairgrounds. There were no public comments and council member Shala Hunsaker questioned if the grant could be used for the new street lights they are considering for Main Street. The mayor reminded them that these funds are for communities with low to middle incomes, yet they could consider this. She also stated that they would not have to do an income survey this year as they completed one last year. The public hearing was then closed.

The next item on the agenda was from citizen Melody Weber requesting some type of protection for her business property near Ferron Elementary School. Although Weber was not present online, the council considered what type of protection would be best for the location. Since she was not able to attend, no decision was made. Councilman Chris Winn said he would try again to contact her to further discuss this matter.

The council’s meetings schedule for 2021 was presented for council’s approval. The date and time will remain the same as this year, which is the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

The mayor’s and council members’ reports followed these agenda items. Council member Hunsaker reported that she has not received any word on the welcome signs for the city. She has also been looking into the possibility of new street lights.

“They seem to be quite expensive and I’m wondering about the funding,” she reported.

Councilman Dell Mead next reported that animal control problems seem to have calmed down with the removal of a couple of dogs. He was then interrupted with the announcement that he is now the acting Fire Chief for Ferron City. This is just temporary for three to six months. Mead then reported about nine new member applications for the department. He said that he is working in the office to rearrange and organize things as well as train new members. The mayor will now take responsibility of the fire department rather than Mead.Mayor Justice also asked that the council show their appreciation for the fire department.

Councilman Troy Winter then reported his excitement about the recent Santa celebration at the park. He feels that it will be get bigger and better each year. Winter also suggested changing the maintenance work schedule to an hour later each morning because of the cold weather. Everyone agreed, so the schedule will now be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The mayor next announced that the lease agreement with the Bureau of Land Management for the golf course is nearing completion. Then, after 30 days of public notice, Ferron City could be ready to enter into a contract with Great Life by spring of 2021.