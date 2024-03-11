Ferron City Appoints New Fire Chief and Looks for A New Councilman

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City Councilman Dell Mead emotionally announced his resignation as council member/fire chief at the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday, March 6. Mead is resigning for health reasons and highly recommended to the council that Randy Kenney be appointed as the new Fire Chief. Kenney accepted the appointment and shared some of his previous experiences with the council.

The council approved the appointment. Mead will remain as a member of fire department. There are been no applications received for a councilman even though the position had been advertised so Mead will remain for 30 days in hopes of receiving an application by then.

Jared Howes, EMS Ferron representative on the Emery County EMS Special Service District, gave his monthly report to the council. He stressed the need for EMT’s all over the county and said classes will be offered if participants can be found.

Arena Morgan of the Ferron City Youth Council then requested corn hole boards be purchased for city activities. Discussion followed and businesses will be ask to participate with advertisement for their business placed on the boards. Her request was granted with the hopes of contributions from city businesses.

A donation of $150 was approved for San Rafael Middle School Bark. Two traffic speed signs like those on Canyon Road will be purchased for Molen Road.

Mayor Trent Jackson reported state law is requiring an update on subdivision ordinances and recommended that lawyer Mike Hansen, paid by the state, would review and update Ferron City’s ordinance to meet state statute.

Councilman Vance Brown then proposed changes in cemetery fees. The proposal included a lot for residents would be $400, nonresidents $600, burial $300/$600 with an additional $300 for weekends or holidays. There are also some holidays that no burials will be done. A resolution to amend and increase the Ferron City Cemetery fees was adopted. Councilman Brown also suggested ways to get the cemetery cleaned up before Memorial Day, which included inviting volunteers from the community.

Another resolution to establish and increase fees for the Golf Course for the 2024-2025 was also adopted. The basic pass will now be $49, standard pass $79 and premium pass $99. Passes will also be available for couples and families with an increased amount. At the beginning of season, green fees for 9 holes will be $13 and carts $9, for 18 holes, green fees will be $26 and carts $16. These will increase as the season changes. There will also be extra charge for use of a credit card at the Golf Course.