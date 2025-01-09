Ferron City Council Considers City Needs

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Trent Jackson called the Ferron City Council meeting to order on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. The consent agenda was approved and Mayor Jackson gave a report on EMS Services in Ferron. He had attended the county meeting the previous evening and was overwhelmed at the amount of funds, $1.5 million, that have to be written off for the previous year.

He reported that comments at the county meeting included that if one town gets stipends for coverage, every garage should get those stipends. Ferron City had coverage about 49% of the time in December, as there were some vacations during that time.

Fire Chief Randy Kenney reported they have lost three members and badly need volunteers. They are planning for an open house in February and will be hosting regionals in April. They will need some changes made, such as removing dumpsters, around the fire house area.

The Ferron City Treasurer discussed with the council the need for a increase in the maintenance fee for the ITRON Equipment used to read the water meters. The amount of $286 was over budget, but needed to receive help when needed with the equipment. This increase was approved by the council.

Terri Bennett then requested a donation for the MECCA Mountain Bike Club. The bike club is planning their annual festival for the 39th year in Emery County. The event is headquartered at the Buckhorn Resort Area in Huntington and the club will provide meals for those participating. They also plan a service project on the Little’s Canyon Bike Trail. A bike safety training for elementary students will also be taught with help from the Health Department. The donation of $250 was approved by a vote of three to two.

Councilman Ray Peterson then spoke to the council about the need to purchase a Snowex Renegade to help with snow removal. This stainless steel blade would attach to their three quarters ton truck and would be used exclusively for road and highway use. A street sign post driver was also discussed and both were approved by the entire council. The terms of renting a backhoe were discussed and the rental was approved.

Many complaints have been received from citizens about the noise from the pumping station on Dutch Flat Road. It is in the county and city really has no jurisdiction over that, but the council approved a letter of support for the county as they try to control the noise that seems to be heard all over the city.

A subdivision ordinance and resolution establishing and adopting a fee for a subdivision application was approved. A training Zoom meeting regarding public meetings and conflict of interest for city staff and councils will be held on Jan. 15 at the city hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m.