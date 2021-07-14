Ferron City Doubles in Size for Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show

By Julie Johansen

The Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show has been hosted by Ferron City for decades. The city almost doubles in size each July when exhibitors from throughout the state converge upon the fairgrounds. This year was exceptional, especially since there was no state show in 2020 due to the pandemic. There were 44 goats, 55 lambs, 20 steers and 80 hogs sold through the auction on Saturday.

The grand champion goat was exhibited by Brett Rasmussen and sold for $2,300. The reserve champion goat owned by Jaston Willoughby of Heber sold for $4,000. The grand champion steer was exhibited by Allie Sorensen from Spanish Fork and sold for $5,100. The reserve champion steer was also from Spanish Fork, owned by Tuf Sorensen, and it also sold for $5,100.

In the market lambs, the grand champion was owned by Jaston Willoughby and sold for $2,400. The reserve was shown and sold by Wyatt Mangelson of Payson and sold for $2,300. The species with the largest number of exhibits was the market hogs and the champion was owned by Dallie Jo Pehrson of Atonah, Utah and sold for $1,500. The reserve champion was owned by Daytan Worwood of Ferron and sold for $2,100.

Each exhibitor could only sell one animal, but each champion must be sold through the auction. Jaston Willoughby had two champions, so he donated the profits from selling his champion lamb back to the show.

Another highlight of the show this year was a peewee goat show organized and sponsored by the Emery High Future Farmers of America Chapter. Several youngsters exhibited their pet goats to the crowd’s delight.