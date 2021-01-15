Ferron City Honors Business of the Month

By Julie Johansen

Dugmore Appliance and Heating was honored by the Ferron City Council as the city’s business of the month for January during the council’s meeting on Wednesday evening. Gayland Dugmore was present at the meeting to accept the award. The business is located at 30 East Main Street in Ferron and Dugmore serves most of the area.

Next on the agenda, Ferron City Recorder Brittany Yeates directed the open and public meetings training for the council. She cautioned council members about always being open with city business and to not in small groups to discuss city business. Yeates also spoke about purchasing codes for council members. She asked the council members to continue to protect the taxpayers’ money and keep everybody on the same page.

A major portion of the remainder of the meeting was spent discussing the amended volunteer fire department policies and procedures. Ferron City Fire Chief Dell Mead had presented the amendments to the fire department on Tuesday evening and reported favorable feelings from the volunteers. Discussion included background, drug and motor vehicle checks.

A tentative roster of volunteers was shared with council members. Mead also announced a “Meet the Firemen” night on Feb. 23 at the firehouse at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and meet the volunteers.

A decision to subscribe to the “My City Pocket” app was made unanimously by the council. This app will be purchased by the city and will be used for public notifications to the citizens of Ferron. The council is inviting all citizens to use this application in order for public items to be passed on to the citizenry. The My City Pocket app is free for all through the city’s purchase.

It was also discussed that prior to 2011, city employees were given a matching 401K contribution by the Ferron City. Since that time, full-time employees have not been given that benefit. The council voted unanimously to begin that program again.

Mayor Adele Justice then introduced Brien Christensen to the council, stating that he is with Verkada Security Systems. The mayor explained that she feels that the city needs to install both an entry and video system for security purposes. Discussion continued and the council will make a decision at a later date on this matter.

Councilwoman Shala Hunsaker next showed the $1,000 economic development grant application that is available for city businesses. It is a matching grant from $50 to $1,000. She has also been reviewing the possibility of new street lights for Ferron City. In contacting Huntington City, she discovered that they received funding from a Community Impact Board grant and had saved money by switching to LED lighting. She had also ordered garbage cans to be placed on Main Street and State Street.

Councilman Chris Winn questioned the ability for the city to do some of its own work on the access sidewalks by Big Mountain Lodge. However, they would have to receive approval from the Utah Department of Transportation. Councilman Dell Mead then reported that Wayne Urie will help write grants for new fire equipment.

Mayor Justice stated that the survey for the golf course went very well but the appraisal could take as long as six months, unless they want to hire someone else to do it. Great Life is still wanting to lease the course and stated that the sooner, the better. Mayor Justice also reported that the golf course is doing well right now.