FERRON CITY PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Ferron City Council will hold a Public Hearing on September 16th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Ferron City Hall in conjunction with the regularly scheduled meeting for consideration of the following:

1. Increase in connection fees and overage rates.

Interested citizens are encouraged to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

I, the undersigned duly acting and appointed Recorder of Ferron City, hereby certify that the foregoing notice was posted in three public places on August 27, 2020, provided to ETV News, posted on www.ferroncity.org and the Utah Public Meeting Notice Website.

Brittany Yeates

Ferron City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2, 2020.