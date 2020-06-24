FERRON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE AMENDING R-2-7500

Notice is hereby given that the Ferron City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on July 7, 2020 in conjunction with the regular Planning Commission Meeting at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comments on adding the permitted use of Recreational Vehicle Courts to Zone R-2-7500. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard for or against the proposal. The meeting will be held at the Ferron City Hall located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah.

I, the undersigned duly acting and appointed Recorder of Ferron City, hereby certify that the foregoing notice was mailed to each affected entity, posted in three public places on June 23, 2020 and provided to the ETV News for publication in the next two circulations.

Brittany Yeates

Ferron City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 24 and July 1, 2020.