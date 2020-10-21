FERRON CITY PUBLIC NOTICE – FIRE CHIEF VACANCY

Notice is hereby given Ferron City is seeking candidates for the position of Fire Chief for the volunteer fire department.

The responsibilities of the Fire Chief include but are not limited to:

• General supervision of the Fire Department.

• Control and extinguish fires.

• Report quarterly to the City Council on the condition of the fire equipment, the number of fires and their causes and the estimated loss therefrom.

• Enforce all the provisions of the ordinances of the City relating to the protection against and prevention of fire.

• Maintain the equipment of the department.

• Help Mayor and Council establish rules and regulations for the operation of the department.

• Investigate, or have investigated, all fires to determine the cause of the fire and other information relevant to prevent other fires.

• Perform building inspections.

• Attend the monthly Emery County Fire Chief meeting.

• Ensure all spending is appropriate and within the approved budget.

• Oversee that all members are trained properly.

• Must be able to pass a criminal background check and a drug screen.

If interested, please submit a letter to City Hall (20 E Main St, PO Box 820, Ferron UT 84523). Letters of interest will be accepted until the position is filled.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21 and 28, 2020.