FERRON CITY – PUBLIC NOTICE – SURPLUS EQUIPMENT

P.O. BOX 820

FERRON, UTAH

TELEPHONE

435-384-2350

Notice is hereby given that Ferron City will dispose of the following surplus equipment:

Sold as is:

METAL BUILDING (95x24x7)

DUMPTRUCK – ’77 FORD 9000 10-WHEELER

’79 CHEVY TRUCK W/ PLOW

’99 GMC TRUCK

HOMELIGHT PUMP

TRASH PUMPS

POWER WASHER

DIESEL GENERATOR

AIR COMPRESSOR

G.E. MOTOR

GRASSHOPPER MOWER W/ ATTACHMENTS

TRENCHER

SNAPPER MOWERS

WISCONSIN MOTOR W/ PUMP

SMALL TRACTOR FORKS

MISCELLANEOUS TIRES

SPRAY TANK & MOTOR W/ BOOMS

TANKS

SANDER

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT

COPIER/PRINTER

STANDING DESK

FILE CABINET

SNOW CONE MACHINE

OUTDOOR LIGHTS

OUTDOOR SPEAKERS

BASKETBALL STANDARDS

RAILROAD TIES

ELECTRIC TIMERS W/ CONDUIT

PEPSI MACHINE

ASSORTED CHAIN LINK, TOP RAIL & POSTS

HOMEMADE LIVE TRAP

MISCELLANEOUS CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Interested parties may inspect the items October 8th or 9th between 8:00 a.m. and noon at 25 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah. Or by contacting Council Member Winter at 435-609-9618 to schedule another time. Closed bids should be submitted to City Hall no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 14, 2020. The bids will be opened by the City Council that same evening during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting. Ferron City Hall is located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah. Ferron City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

I, the undersigned duly acting and appointed Recorder of Ferron City, hereby certify that the foregoing public notice was posted in three public places and given to ETV News this 25th day of September, 2020.

Brittany Yeates

Ferron City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30, 2020.