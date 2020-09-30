FERRON CITY – PUBLIC NOTICE – SURPLUS EQUIPMENT

P.O. BOX 820
FERRON, UTAH
TELEPHONE
435-384-2350
Notice is hereby given that Ferron City will dispose of the following surplus equipment:
Sold as is:
METAL BUILDING (95x24x7)
DUMPTRUCK – ’77 FORD 9000 10-WHEELER
’79 CHEVY TRUCK W/ PLOW
’99 GMC TRUCK
HOMELIGHT PUMP
TRASH PUMPS
POWER WASHER
DIESEL GENERATOR
AIR COMPRESSOR
G.E. MOTOR
GRASSHOPPER MOWER W/ ATTACHMENTS
TRENCHER
SNAPPER MOWERS
WISCONSIN MOTOR W/ PUMP
SMALL TRACTOR FORKS
MISCELLANEOUS TIRES
SPRAY TANK & MOTOR W/ BOOMS
TANKS
SANDER
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
COPIER/PRINTER
STANDING DESK
FILE CABINET
SNOW CONE MACHINE
OUTDOOR LIGHTS
OUTDOOR SPEAKERS
BASKETBALL STANDARDS
RAILROAD TIES
ELECTRIC TIMERS W/ CONDUIT
PEPSI MACHINE
ASSORTED CHAIN LINK, TOP RAIL & POSTS
HOMEMADE LIVE TRAP
MISCELLANEOUS CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
Interested parties may inspect the items October 8th or 9th between 8:00 a.m. and noon at 25 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah. Or by contacting Council Member Winter at 435-609-9618 to schedule another time. Closed bids should be submitted to City Hall no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 14, 2020. The bids will be opened by the City Council that same evening during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting. Ferron City Hall is located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah. Ferron City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
I, the undersigned duly acting and appointed Recorder of Ferron City, hereby certify that the foregoing public notice was posted in three public places and given to ETV News this 25th day of September, 2020.
Brittany Yeates
Ferron City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30, 2020.