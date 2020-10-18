Ferron City Receives Many Bids on Surplus Sale Items

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Adele Justice opened and read many bids that Ferron City received for a surplus item sale at the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday evening. Following the readings and listings, a motion was made and seconded to accept the highest bids and to notify individuals whose bids were awarded. Some items did not receive bids, so these items will be held for a future sale.

A motion to move public comments from later on the agenda to that moment was made and approved. At this point, Ferron City Fire Chief Randy Nielson approached the council to announce his resignation effective Wednesday evening. Seven more members of the fire department also resigned at this time. The mayor and council voiced their appreciation to the fire department and thanked them for their service.

The next item on the agenda was the approval of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering to conduct a new survey at the golf course. This is necessary to receive a lease from the Bureau of Land Management. This lease has been pending and is necessary before Great Life can lease the golf course from the city. A spring date is desired for the lease.

The next regular city council meeting scheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was changed to Thursday, Nov. 12 at the regular time of 7 p.m. Discussion was then directed to consider whether to have a virtual meeting due to the increase of COVID-19 or not. This will be monitored and notices given closer to the meeting date.

Ordinance 2020-4 addressing curfews and restricting camping on public grounds was discussed and approved.

During the council reports, souncilwoman Shala Hunsaker told the council that the city’s welcome signs are coming soon. Councilman Chris Winn announced the city’s plans for Halloween, including a movie as well as chili and candy to be distributed. Council Dell Mead asked all to be on the lookout for two dogs, one black and one yellow, that have been harming other animals in the city.

Mayor Justice then reported that an ad would be posted to find a new fire chief and would be handled like any job opening. Twelve citizens have responded to the EMT request to take classes for training as an EMT. The fees will be paid by the city with reimbursement from the county, but with the requirement that if the individual does not follow through, these must be paid back.

The city’s Christmas party was discussed but may be substituted by gift certificates depending on social gathering restrictions.