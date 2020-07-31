Ferron City Releases Tentative 2020 Peach Days Schedule

MenuMenu

ETV News Peach Days stock photo by Dusty Butler

The organizers behind the Ferron City Peach Days celebration have released a tentative schedule for this year’s festivities.

The fun kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the bike ride at 6 p.m. Exhibits will be accepted on that day at Ferron City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, the baked and canned goods exhibits will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday while the dessert contest and fun run will both take place at 6 p.m.

A drive-in movie will also be hosted on Thursday evening after dark. Exhibits will be on display on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the sidewalk Picasso event hosted at 6 p.m.

Night golf will also be on Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks displayed after dark. The fun concludes on Saturday, beginning with the field of flags at 7 a.m. Exhibits will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a car show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a food truck roundup is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Peach Days 2020 will close out with a light parade at dusk on Saturday evening.

