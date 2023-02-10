Ferron City’s Adventure Hub Work Begins in Earnest

By Julie Johansen

During the Ferron City Council meeting on Wednesday, it was noted that the Ferron City Planning and Zoning Board is looking for a few new members to fill vacancies due to the fact that present members’ work schedules hamper their involvement.

The next item on the agenda was the consideration of speed street signs on Canyon Road. Council member Chris Winn conducted research on these signs, but he was unable to attend the meeting, so the item was tabled until he could inform the rest of council about the advantages and disadvantages of the different signs.

Council members Dell Mead, Troy Winter and Gerry Stotler approved the names of Allie Behling and Jamison Oviatt as new fire department members. These names were recommended to the council by Ferron City Fire Chief Mead.

Safety concerns were then voiced about the rental of city hall. The council decided to add additional signage in the kitchen area, cautioning users. They expressed gratitude for security and fire alarms during a recent rental.

Mayor Adele Justice then asked the council to begin to consider items for next year’s budget. She reported that this year’s budget is in the books. The mayor also announced her excitement that work is beginning on the Adventure Hub at the fairgrounds. Members of the Perco Construction team were at the meeting and are excited to begin the project.

Mayor Justice also asked the council to visit the area west and north of the city and look at the roads that have been abandoned there. Her question was that since this is city property, do they want to reclaim the roads or deed them to the residents on both sides, as the roads are only 35 feet wide. This will be addressed at next month’s meeting. It will require a public hearing, which will be advertised for next month.

During the council reports, councilman Mead was concerned about the large gas bill at the fire station. He will monitor the usage more often, but was assured that everyone’s gas bill has seen an increase. He also said that the city has experienced a few roaming dogs, but nothing serious. The other council members had no reports.

To conclude, it was announced that the construction is almost complete at Millsite Golf Course, so a cleanup is planned for early spring. Golfing should start the end of March.