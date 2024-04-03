Ferron Easter Egg Hunt Attended by Many

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City was not be out done with their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. The hunt was staged at the Fairgrounds Park by the Ferron City Youth Council. The much sought after prizes were golden eggs which received special prizes when returned to the hosts.

A duck pond was ready at the younger kids’ (0-5) area. Ducks with stars on them were returned for special treats. The middle aged (5-9) hunters were staged at the ball park and the oldest group found their eggs and prizes in and around the grandstand.

Following the search for eggs, donuts and juice were also ready for the various participants to enjoy.