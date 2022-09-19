Ferron Emergency Preparedness Fair Upcoming

Press Release

The upcoming Emergency Preparedness Fair will be hosted by the Ferron Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will be at the the Ferron Stake Center (555 South 440 West) on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Event Details:

FREE ADMISSION – Invite your friends and neighbors. The Emergency Preparedness Fair is for all ages! Stay the entire time or just drop by to see the exhibits. You’ll see classes, booths and demonstrations, including information on basic family emergency planning, awareness and resources, cooking and canning methods, First Aid, CERT, Harn and GMRS radios, food storage, water storage and filtration, and 72-hour kits.

Ferron City is giving out mini first aid kits to the first 75 people. This event is family friendly. Kids can enjoy the fire truck and emergency vehicle tours from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Disasters in our area do not just include floods or earthquakes. The preparedness fair will give the community tools to respond to a wide variety of large scale and personal disasters, including fire, flood, loss of employment, and basic first aid needs, stated Emily Neilson, the expo coordinator.

The Emergency Preparedness Fair is a great place for the whole family to come and learn about when to do in an emergency in a fun and educational way. There will be safety demonstrations by various organizations, including Be Ready Utah, USU Extension, the Southeastern Utah Health Department and the Red Cross.

For more details, please contact Emily Neilson at (435) 609-7008.