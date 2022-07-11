Ferron Welcomes Annual Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show

By Julie Johansen

The Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show began in 1937. This would have its 85th year, but the show was interrupted by the pandemic.

When the stock show began, it was not a junior show. Instead, it was a place for purebred and commercial breeders, though there was opportunity for young exhibitors to show and sell their livestock. The show eventually became state affiliated and “junior” was added to the title.

Over the years, the evolution of the show has turned it into what it is today, which is essentially just young exhibitors. This show is held annually in Ferron. Youth and their families from throughout Utah come to show steers, sheep, goats, hogs and sometimes rabbits.

The Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show has grown for years and hundreds of people bring their trailers, tents and living quarter stock trailers to Ferron annually to exhibit in the show. This year, there were 37 goats, 41 lambs, 61 hogs and 18 steers auctioned on Saturday.

These numbers were slightly down compared to last year’s auction. The soliciting work of the stock show committee was able to hold the prices for these animals steady; however, some felt that the current economy decreased the number of buyers and tightened their purse strings.

The show began with check in on Wednesday and an exhibitor’s meeting. The judging of market animals began early Thursday morning with hogs, lambs, steers and goats. One of the highlights of the show is always the pee wee goat/lamb show. This is sponsored by the Future Farmers of America Emery Chapter and seems to grow every year. There were three divisions for the young showmen as well as an old geezer show.

During this same time, the beef fitting and showmanship competition was being held in the show ring of the barn. There were three divisions, including senior, intermediate and junior, for each species in fitting and showmanship. The hog, goat and lamb showmanship classes were held on Friday morning, followed by a round robin showmanship class. This competition was followed by an ice cream social where awards were presented and a dance culminated the evening.

On Saturday, a buyer’s brunch preceded the auction, which began at 10:30 a.m. A special auctioneer, McKray Duncan, did a great job for the committee while fulfilling a lifetime dream of his.