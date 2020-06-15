Ferron’s 2020 Peach Days Still Undecided

ETV News stock photo of the 2019 Peach Days Royalty during the traditional parade.

By Julie Johansen

The Ferron City Council is waiting one more month to make a final decision about the city’s annual Peach Days celebration traditionally hosted in September. Discussion about the pros and cons of hosting the event was had during the council’s monthly meeting on June 10. Remarks by council members stated that even if Emery County is moved to the green status, crowds are to be kept at about 100 people. It seems that fireworks, the field of flags, sidewalk Picasso, virtual bike rides and a pageant without an audience could possibly be held. The decision was made to wait one more month to see what could be included in the 2020 Peach Days celebration.

Also during the meeting, a public hearing was opened to hear input about the budgets for the fiscal years 2020 and for 2019. The 2020-21 budget will be similar to last year’s with the exception of additional revenue of grants received for a restroom at the fairgrounds for $153,000 as well as a playground at the fairgrounds in the amount of $80,000. The 2019-20 budget is also similar to the last year with but with a transfer of $100,000 from the capital fund to the general fund. There were no public comments made.

Also included in the public hearing portion for public input was applying for a grant from the Community Impact Board to start planning the trail system the city hopes to install. In order to get funding, a general plan must be ready. Jones and DeMille Engineering has agreed to assist with this plan. This matching grant would be in the amount of $20,000.

In addition, the public hearing including discussion on the proposal to add recreational vehicle parking to the R-2-7550 zone (trailer court/mobile home parks). This is not permitted at this time, but the demand for long-term trailer spaces is less than before. This would also benefit the business owners and benefit the city financially. A few comments in favor of this amendment were heard. The public hearing was closed and the council returned to the regular meeting to discuss other agenda items.

Brandon Wilde expressed appreciation to the council and maintenance crew for cleaning the trees along Molen Road and for preparing the ball fields at the fairgrounds. He added that the planters and new sign look really nice.

Councilwoman Shala Hunsaker then announced James Clark as Ferron’s Outstanding Citizen. She remarked that he is always volunteering and involved in almost every event during Peach Days. He is also a member of Youth City Council.

JD Seely approached the council to request a donation for the Utah Council of the Blind. He thanked them for last year’s donation of $500. A motion was made and approved to donate $300 this year.

Jeff Harbertson, a representative from Great Life, wanted to know how to proceed with the negotiations at Millsite Golf Course. He realized that they are still waiting for the Bureau of Land Management to grant the lease so that a long term lease can be made, but he would like to have things ready so that when that happens, they can move ahead. The council was in favor of a long-term lease and gave the mayor permission to work out the details with Harbertson.