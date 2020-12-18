Festive Homes Named Yards of the Month in Helper City

Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith, joined by Jean Boyack of Helper City Planning and Zoning, recently selected a number of homes in Helper City that best displayed Christmas cheer. These homes have been recognized as the Yard of the Month recipients for December.

These residents were Jerry and Elliot Burgess, William and Barbara Jewkes, Candace and Anthony Cook, and Mary Chidester. Honorable mentions were given to Marcella Molinar as well as Clayton and Katherine Rasmussen.

Up next, the duo will search for the nicest yards to win the January nomination. Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.