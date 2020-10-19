Festivity in the Air at the Ferron Fall Festival

The Ferron City Fall Festival took place on Saturday, welcoming in the colder weather and the holidays to come.

The festival was hosted in the Ferron fairgrounds metal building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured something for everyone. Clothing from Wild Roan Design, Baby Navy, Beatrice Bees and Dot Dot Smile were available while Beyoutifully You with Kamrie took care of self-care.

Kaelynn Winn Art, Creative Floral, Scentsy, It’s Simply Macrame and Salty Willows were in attendance for home decor needs while KP Kitchens and Homemade Cinnamon Rolls served up delicious greatness.

Finally, Sew Amusing, Crochet by Kim Jackson and The Creative Peach took care of the handmade section. All were encouraged to attend this fall festival to take in the clothing, decor and more while enjoying great food.