Fifth and Sixth Grade Group Demonstrates Great Sportsmanship *Photo Gallery*

In the fifth and sixth grade Carbon and Emery Softball Recreation season, two Carbon teams would make it to the final game. Both teams were sitting at nine girls on each roster, giving them all a chance to have memorable moments in the big game.

Carbon 2, also known as the Bluegills, was coached by Vern Kofford, with help from assistant coach Julian Montoya. The team consisted of Kenzie Trolin, Brylee Trolin, Kelliann Simmons, Raychel Riche, Grave Hardy, Kaylee Bernard, Nateya Ambrose, Jaylah Metelko and Kheyanuah Kofford.

“What can you say about the Bluegills? These girls were a blast to coach. The improvement from our first practice and game until our last game was incredible to see. As a coach, balancing having fun, being serious and working hard can be difficult. These girls were such a fun group, but they put in a ton of work. They had gotten better every week,” Said Coach Kofford.

The opposing team was Carbon 1, coached by Michael Bejarano, with assistants JD Grasso, Matthew Konakis and Denise Bejarano. The roster of the team was Alivia Stout, Emma Quan, Aria Pehler, Leah Haycock, Kezlee Greenhalgh, Rio Grasso, Ashley Bryner, Charlotte Bigelow and Kaydence Bejarano. Carbon 1 would end up getting the win in the final game, awarding them championship rings and shirts.

“I’m so proud of the girls on my team. This is my first championship win and I truly couldn’t have done it without them. They had lost against this opponent three times in a row, but it only encouraged them to train, try harder and it showed during the game! It was great having my wife, Denise Bejarano by my side taking photos of our team throughout the season. Also, having Matthew Konakis and JD Grasso as my assistant coaches, we couldn’t have gotten this far without their help!” Said Coach Michael Bejarano.

Coach Kofford concluded with, “Obviously not coming away with the championship was not what we were hoping for, but I am so proud of these girls. They showed a ton of heart and great sportsmanship throughout the year! Very proud of this team for their accomplishments on the field, but prouder that they were good humans too. It was a treat being able to coach them.”