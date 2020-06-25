MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Fifth and Under Rodeo Comes to Price *Photo Gallery*

Fifth and Under Rodeo Comes to Price *Photo Gallery*

5ur266.jpg

By Julie Johansen

The fifth and under division of the UJHRA hosted its state finals at the Carbon County fairgrounds on June 19 and 20. This competition was for those who had earned points during the shortened rodeo season, qualifying for state finals. These cowboys and cowgirls must be in fifth grade or younger to compete.

Those local athletes placing in the top four are Tadd Nielsen second in boys’ barrels. Kamz Rich placed first in the boys’ steer riding followed by Heston McArthur second in this event.

Team Roping Header
1st place McCoy Cooper
2nd Place Jhett Hanks
3rds Place Clayton Goza

Team Roping Heller
1st place Landon Hanks
2nd place Koda Peterson
3rd place Kirby Platt

Boys’ Barrels
1st place Chance Loveridge
2nd place Tadd Neilson
3rd place Riley Hughes

Girls’ Barrels
1st place Izzy Coughlin
2nd place Hadlie Olsen
3rd place Reighley Barrow

Girls’ Goat Tying
1st place Quealy Probst
2nd place Ellie Thompson
3rd place Hadlie Olsen

Boys’ Breakaway
1st place Koda Peterson
2nd place Landon Hanks
3rd place Jhett Hanks

Girls’ Breakaway
1st place Quealy Probst
2nd place Reighley Barrow
3rd place Oaklee McKee

Boys’ Steer Riding
1st place Kamz Rich
2nd place Hesston McArthur
3rd place Quade Hughes

Girls’ Pole Bending
1st place Reighley Barrow
2nd place Oaklee McKee
3rd place Izzy Coughlin

Boys’ Goat Tying
1st place Clayton Goza
2nd place Quade Hughes
3rd place Kyson Gourdin

Boys All Around Champoin Riley Hughes
Boys All Around Reserve Champion Kyson Gourdin

Girls All Around Champion Oaklee McKee
Girls All Around Reserve Champion Quealy Probst

 
scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X