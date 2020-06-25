Fifth and Under Rodeo Comes to Price *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

The fifth and under division of the UJHRA hosted its state finals at the Carbon County fairgrounds on June 19 and 20. This competition was for those who had earned points during the shortened rodeo season, qualifying for state finals. These cowboys and cowgirls must be in fifth grade or younger to compete.

Those local athletes placing in the top four are Tadd Nielsen second in boys’ barrels. Kamz Rich placed first in the boys’ steer riding followed by Heston McArthur second in this event.

Team Roping Header

1st place McCoy Cooper

2nd Place Jhett Hanks

3rds Place Clayton Goza

Team Roping Heller

1st place Landon Hanks

2nd place Koda Peterson

3rd place Kirby Platt

Boys’ Barrels

1st place Chance Loveridge

2nd place Tadd Neilson

3rd place Riley Hughes

Girls’ Barrels

1st place Izzy Coughlin

2nd place Hadlie Olsen

3rd place Reighley Barrow

Girls’ Goat Tying

1st place Quealy Probst

2nd place Ellie Thompson

3rd place Hadlie Olsen

Boys’ Breakaway

1st place Koda Peterson

2nd place Landon Hanks

3rd place Jhett Hanks

Girls’ Breakaway

1st place Quealy Probst

2nd place Reighley Barrow

3rd place Oaklee McKee

Boys’ Steer Riding

1st place Kamz Rich

2nd place Hesston McArthur

3rd place Quade Hughes

Girls’ Pole Bending

1st place Reighley Barrow

2nd place Oaklee McKee

3rd place Izzy Coughlin

Boys’ Goat Tying

1st place Clayton Goza

2nd place Quade Hughes

3rd place Kyson Gourdin

Boys All Around Champoin Riley Hughes

Boys All Around Reserve Champion Kyson Gourdin

Girls All Around Champion Oaklee McKee

Girls All Around Reserve Champion Quealy Probst