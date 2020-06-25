Fifth and Under Rodeo Comes to Price *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen
The fifth and under division of the UJHRA hosted its state finals at the Carbon County fairgrounds on June 19 and 20. This competition was for those who had earned points during the shortened rodeo season, qualifying for state finals. These cowboys and cowgirls must be in fifth grade or younger to compete.
Those local athletes placing in the top four are Tadd Nielsen second in boys’ barrels. Kamz Rich placed first in the boys’ steer riding followed by Heston McArthur second in this event.
Team Roping Header
1st place McCoy Cooper
2nd Place Jhett Hanks
3rds Place Clayton Goza
Team Roping Heller
1st place Landon Hanks
2nd place Koda Peterson
3rd place Kirby Platt
Boys’ Barrels
1st place Chance Loveridge
2nd place Tadd Neilson
3rd place Riley Hughes
Girls’ Barrels
1st place Izzy Coughlin
2nd place Hadlie Olsen
3rd place Reighley Barrow
Girls’ Goat Tying
1st place Quealy Probst
2nd place Ellie Thompson
3rd place Hadlie Olsen
Boys’ Breakaway
1st place Koda Peterson
2nd place Landon Hanks
3rd place Jhett Hanks
Girls’ Breakaway
1st place Quealy Probst
2nd place Reighley Barrow
3rd place Oaklee McKee
Boys’ Steer Riding
1st place Kamz Rich
2nd place Hesston McArthur
3rd place Quade Hughes
Girls’ Pole Bending
1st place Reighley Barrow
2nd place Oaklee McKee
3rd place Izzy Coughlin
Boys’ Goat Tying
1st place Clayton Goza
2nd place Quade Hughes
3rd place Kyson Gourdin
Boys All Around Champoin Riley Hughes
Boys All Around Reserve Champion Kyson Gourdin
Girls All Around Champion Oaklee McKee
Girls All Around Reserve Champion Quealy Probst