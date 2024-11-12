Fight Leads to Two Individuals Being Hospitalized

An incident on Nov. 10, in Helper, led to two individuals being transported to Utah Valley Hospital and four being arrested.

According to the probable cause statement, at approximately 3:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to a fight involving 10 to 15 people. Helper City Police Officer Lara Olson, Carbon County Sheriff Office’s (CCSO) Deputies Mike Peczuh and Tanner Lake, CCSO Sergeant Shawn Sackett and Price City Police Officer Matt Montoya arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that one of the male subjects involved was unconscious on the sidewalk and in need of medical attention. This subject was transferred to Castleview Hospital via ambulance, where it was determined that, due to the severity of his injuries, he would need to be transferred to Utah Valley Hospital.

A male subject that was one of the other victims appeared to have suffered a broken jaw. The male refused ambulance services and was taken to Castleview Hospital via private vehicle. It was also determined that due to the severity of his injuries, he would need to be transferred to Utah Valley Hospital.

The third victim involved suffered a bloody lip and scraped knees, to which he refused any medical attention.

Law enforcement was able to gather several witness statements and, upon further investigation, it was determined that a red Chevy Malibu with four male subjects inside had pulled up to the residence.

Upon exiting the vehicle, it is reported that the subjects began to kick and punch several individuals outside the residence. Several witnesses were able to take photos of the vehicle as well as the occupants inside. This allowed law enforcement to identify the subjects as Joseph Lopez, Oscar Flores and two minor subjects.

Lopez and Flores were both located in Price by the Price City Police Department and were booked into the Carbon County Jail for aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault.

The two minors involved were located at a Price residence where they were arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center without incident. The two minors were booked on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

According to the probable cause, Lopez is a registered member of the Sureño gang in the Salt Lake City branch and is the relative of Flores and one of the minors involved. Lopez is also currently on parole for similar assault charges dating back to 2017, 2018 and 2023.

The report states Flores is currently on probation, for assault charges from 2020 and is a reported gang affiliate. It was also reported that the two victims are associated with the Sureño gang out of Los Angeles, California.

The ongoing medical condition of those victims are currently unknown. As of now, there has been no report as to motive. Any information reported, is in accordance to the probable cause statement.

ETV News will continue to follow up on this investigation and report as information becomes available.