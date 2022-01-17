Fill Your Belly at the Annual Pancake Dinner Fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 282 and Cub Pack 0282 will be hosting the annual pancake dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 22 beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding at about 7 p.m. that evening.

The dinner will be hosted at the United Methodist Church basement and the cost of the all-you-can-eat dinner is $3 per person or $10 per family. This price includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee, hot chocolate and an orange drink.

Scouts will be selling tickets door-to-door, but tickets for the dinner may also be purchased the evening of at the door. All are being requested to attend and support the scout troop and cub pack while enjoying a fun night out.

Further information may be obtained by contacting Mark Mackiewicz at (435) 650-0880.