Film Premier This Saturday at the JWP River History Museum

This Saturday, July 18, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River is inviting members of the community to join a celebration of the river. This special after hours events will boast free admission from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the event, there will be a film premier of “River Omens,” a short film created by Sam Cox (Epicenter Frontier Fellow) that features Green River local boatman Clarence Smith. “Snaking through Eastern Utah, the Green River speaks with simple power to those who have eyes to listen,” the museum shared about the film.

The evening will also feature an exhibit opening entitled “Or River is Our Community. “The Green River is essential to life and culture in Southeastern Utah. Explore the significance of the river in our community’s past, present and future,” the museum shared. “‘Our River is Our Community’ was inspired by the Smithsonian traveling exhibition ‘Water/Ways,’ coming to Green River in April 2021.”

These projects were made possible by the generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Utah Division of Arts & Museums, City of Green River, the nonprofit board of John Wesley Powell River History Museum and Utah Humanities.

At the event, masks are not required but they are encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available to all guests. Additionally, staff will be monitoring attendance and traffic flows throughout the event to facilitate social distancing.

For more information about the event, contact the museum at (435) 564-3427.