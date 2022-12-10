Final 2022 Employee of the Month Announced

The final Carbon County Employee of the Month for 2022 was announced on Wednesday evening as Elaine Gurule of the custodial department.

Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne presented this recognition during the commission meeting that evening, stating that Gurule has been employed with the county since March. Payne said that she personally wanted to thank Gurule for being very social and always making her laugh.

Christina Pay of the USU Extension Office is the one that nominated Gurule, and she took a moment to speak on the reasons for her nomination. Pay said that all of those in the Extension Office, which is located within the administration building, appreciate Gurule’s hard work. Continuing, she said that in the time that she has been employed, the office is the cleanest that it has ever been.

Pay stated that many from the community come in and out of their office and it speaks volumes to how well the county cares for the building. Gurule pays attention to detail and goes above and beyond to ensure that everything is clean, Pay shared.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” said Pay.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen then said that the county has a lot of great employees and this recognition gives them a chance to have their efforts highlighted.