Final 2023 Tourism Super Service Award Announced

The final Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient for 2023 was announced during the commission meeting that was hosted on Dec. 6. Unfortunately, the recipient was unable to attend, though Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange announced it to be Danielle Sandoval with R&A Market in Helper.

The nominee stated that they love the service from Sandoval and her staff. She is credited with always coming up with new items in the bakery and she is also known as the go-to for meat and cheese. Sandoval is very deserving of the award and was honored with the final award of the year.

Sandoval submitted a statement to Grange, saying that she was sorry that she could not be in attendance as she was very busy in the bakery with holiday orders. Sandoval expressed gratitude not only for the award and Carbon County, but said she would not be where she is without the patrons.

“I’m very grateful for the customer support,” Sandoval shared.