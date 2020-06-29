Finances Discussed by Price City Council

Last week’s Price City Council meeting started with a warm welcome from a local church leader. After those in the room stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, council member Terry Willis took the microphone. She reminded everyone to continue taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to keep protecting each other,” Willis said, elaborating on practicing social distancing and avoiding contact with others.

The remainder of the meeting addressed the city’s finances for the upcoming fiscal year. Lisa Richens, the city’s financial director, outlined the changes that had to be made in response to the effects of COVID-19. The city council accepted the changes that were made for the upcoming year. Included in the budget is a transfer of $2,534,050 from the electric fund to the general fund. This transfer represents 34% of the electric fund’s total budgeted expenditures.

Members of the council took time to express their appreciation for the effort and time dedicated to the budget by Richens and other employees of the city. They thanked her personally for all that she’s done.