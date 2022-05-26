FIND Named Chamber’s Community Spotlight

Future IN Design (FIND) was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlight for the month of May. The recognition was presented to Becky Guertler, FIND’s Chief Marketing Officer, during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Future IN Design aims to uplift members of the community through skill-building and inclusive entrepreneurship. Nicholina Womack, CEO and Founder of FIND, spent years developing the program to assist under-served young adults in Utah.

“Underrepresented youth are at risk of repeating inter-generational lifestyles that keep them in poverty with few options to succeed,” FIND shared. “With a rapidly growing tech market in Utah that is providing large opportunities for employment, our goal is to bring technology to the margins of society to strengthen that link.”

Womack launched FIND to put under-served young adults on a trajectory away from intergenerational poverty in two ways. The first was to expand the ability of underrepresented populations to enter Utah’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) industry. Secondly, she aimed to support Utah’s STEAM industry in developing pathways for marginalized populations. This includes the following objectives:

Development of high paying technology and design skill sets Pathways out of of intergenerational poverty Exposure to high paying tech and design careers/vocational training and career support Women and BIPOC persisting in STEAM careers Prepare students to have the tools they need within their reach for tomorrow’s workforce Give students a thorough understanding how to create socially just and inclusive communities and businesses

Guertler thanked the community for its support throughout the years, and asked for its continuance. She expressed a need for more participants in the program, stating that contracts with business are in the works and ready to be implemented. Guertler also addressed the business community, reminding them that FIND is a headquarters for promotional materials through a variety of mediums.

For more information on FIND, please visit its website.