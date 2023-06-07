Fire Department Visits Green River Library Story Time

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, Green River Fire Chief Ben Lehnhoff brought a fire truck to the library’s story time and showed the children the many tools the firemen use. Children tried on fireman coats and helmets, and got to check out the fire truck.

“The year’s summer story time theme nationwide is “All Together Now,'” Green River Branch Librarian Cindy Bowerman explained. “For seven weeks, each Tuesday morning from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Green River Library will have a public service member or animal owner visit our library.”

Bowerman expressed her gratitude for the fire department’s involvement. “Thank you Ben Lehnhoff,” she said. “You did a great job showing the kids all the tools and clothing a fireman uses!”

Check out the library’s next summer story time on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:45 a.m.