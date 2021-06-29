Fire Prevention Team Visits Southeastern Utah

With the high fire danger and drought conditions, the U.S. Forest Service, the State of Utah Division of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) came together to bring a fire prevention team to Southeastern Utah.

Carol DeHart was ready to shed some light on the drought and fire restrictions as well as to discuss all things prevention. In comparison to years past, the drought started earlier this year. It was the result of the intensity of the heat and no recent relief. Last year was marked the driest and one of the hottest years, leading to record dry soils.

DeHart remarked that the snowpack was dismal, with less than half an inch in April and May. Streams are at 50% and reservoirs are low. This all created the driest fuel seen in 50 years. In terms of the one hour, ten hours, 50 hours and similar fuels, the 1,000 hour fuels are at a record low, the lowest in 50 years.

“Our goal as a prevention team is to stop wildfires caused by humans,” stated DeHart.

Roughly 70% of the wildfires in Utah are human-caused. DeHart stated that as long as the drought persists, the current stage two restrictions will continue. DeHart reminded all that the restrictions are put in place to protect homes, lives, the forest and more.

In terms of basic fire prevention tips, DeHart stated that the biggest one is common sense. Fire sense is common sense and it is important and critical for people to obey the restrictions that are put in place to protect all.

There are federal, state and private violations for the restrictions, including $500 to $1,000 in fines and/or up to six months imprisonment. If those that cause a wildfire are determined to be the cause, accidental or not, they can be responsible for the suppression cost.

“If you prevent one wildfire, you save millions of dollars, forest, homes and lives,” stated DeHart. With this in mind, it was stated that the prevention will take everyone being a partner and taking action. All have a role in protecting the lands.

So far, the reports state that there were no fires caused by fireworks this year and the team wished to thank the people for all that they did to prevent this. They acknowledged that it is a hardship, but knowing and obeying the fire restrictions is making a difference. It was also stressed by Stephanie Chapman that now is the time to walk around your home and work to protect it from fire.

Those that come across an abandoned campfire should know that it is critical to mix and stir as dirt will smother fire. It takes more time if there is not water involved, but if an individual continues to mix and stir until it is cold, that will put out an abandoned campfire. There is still no smoking except in closed areas as well.

In regard to Pioneer Days, the firework restrictions will still likely be in place. Spark arrestors also still need to be on ATVs, motorcycles, etc.

“Thank you Utah for holding back on fireworks,” said DeHart.