Fire Reported at Lila Canyon Mine

Photo courtesy of Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. Facebook Page

A fire has been reported at the Lila Canyon Coal Mine in Emery County, according to authorities.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining announced that the fire began on Tuesday. The division received the report of the fire on Wednesday.

Early reports indicate that all miners were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported. A team with the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Colorado has taken charge of the scene and secured the mine to prevent entry.