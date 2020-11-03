Fire Restrictions Rescinded Within Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties

The State of Utah Department of Natural Resources released a statement this week in regard to the fire restrictions that had been set previously.

Effective Nov. 1, moderated fire danger indices and improved weather conditions have resulted in reduced wildlife hazard and prompted a fire restriction rescindment. It was stated that all fire restrictions set in place within 17 counties are rescinded, including Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

The rescindment applies to all unincorporated private and state lands within the counties. The order does not affect private lands that are within incorporated towns or city limits. Additionally, Utah is still in an extended closed fire season for open burning regulation.