Fire Restrictions Set in Carbon and Emery Counties

Press Release

Due to the current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the extremely dry vegetation conditions in southern Utah, the State Forester, in consultation with the county commission of each of the affected counties, has determined that measures must be taken to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires. Therefore, pursuant to Utah State Law, Section 65A-8-212, the following acts are prohibited in the areas described below until rescinded by the Utah state Forester.

1 – Setting, building, maintaining, attending or using open fires of any kind, except within the facilities designated for them in improved campgrounds, picnic areas or home sites where running water is present.

2 – Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

3 – Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

4 – Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

5 – Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV or other small internal combustion engine without an approved or working spark arrestor.

The following persons are exempted from the above prohibitions:

1 – Persons with a permit or waived issued by the division, specifically authorizing a specified act at a specific location. A waiver does not relieve the permittee of liability if a fire does occur.

2 – Any on-duty firefighter in the performance of an official duty.

Area Description: All unincorporated private and all state lands within the following area: All of Carbon and Emery counties. This order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.

Any of the above acts is a violation of state law and is punishable by up to six moths in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. These restrictions will be enforced by county law enforcement.