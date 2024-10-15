Fire Suppression Efforts Continue on Verdure Creek Wildfire within Manti-La Sal National Forest

Forest Service Press Release

Price, UT, October 15, 2024 — Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials are currently engaged in wildfire activity approximately six miles Southwest of the City of Monticello and a half mile north of the Blue Mountain Ranch Homes along the North Fork of Verdure Creek in San Juan County, UT.

The Verdure Creek Fire was initially reported on Sunday, October 13, 2024, and had burned approximately 10 acres. The Fire pushed north on Sunday into the drainage of the North Fork of Verdure Creek and continued to burn through the night. Fire activity on the south side of the fire near Blue Mountain Ranch Homes has been minimal and line is holding between the fire and the homes. The homes within Blue Mountain Ranch remain a high value at risk, fire crews remain vigilant towards protecting all structures and resources while keeping Fire Fighter and public safety a top priority. Currently, the fire is estimated at approximately 157 acres as of Tuesday, October 15, 2024; more accurate mapping is in progress.

The Verdure Creek fire is burning in Ponderosa pine understory, intermixed oak brush, with some single and group tree torching. Fire behavior is spreading uphill, to the north into Ponderosa pine and oak. Humidity and cloud cover is currently moderating the fire behavior. Recent fuel reduction treatments within the area is helping officials as they use direct and indirect fire line and natural barriers to slow, reduce spread, and eventually contain the fire. The Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials are working in close cooperation with local, state, and federal agencies to suppress the fire.

Smoke will be visible within the communities across San Juan County. For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to avoid the impacted areas. There are currently no fire restrictions on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, and no closure order is currently issued for this fire. As a reminder, the public is encouraged to practice appropriate fire safety measures while traveling and recreating outdoors.

