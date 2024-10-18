Fire Suppression Progress on Verdure Creek Wildfire within Manti-La Sal National Forest

Press Release

Price, UT, October 17, 2024 — Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials gain traction on suppressing the Verdure Creek Wildfire, line is constructed around the majority of the fire.

Initially reported on Sunday, October 13, 2024, the Verdure Creek Wildfire is approximately six miles Southwest of the City of Monticello and a half mile north of the Blue Mountain Ranch Homes along the North Fork of Verdure Creek in San Juan County, UT.

Currently, the wildfire has burned approximately 157 acres in Ponderosa pine understory intermixed with oak brush. Fire fighters have constructed and are holding the line around the majority of the fire. Lines are expected to hold over the next two days as fire behavior moderates in the face of current and forecasted precipitation. The southern heel of the fire which is closest to the Blue Mountain Ranch Homes has seen minimal activity both due to favorable conditions and previous thinning efforts completed by Manti-La Sal National Forest crews; currently, the line is holding and cooling between the fire and the homes. With that, fire personnel were able to focus on flanking the East and West sides of the fire as it traveled North, significantly aided by previous prescribed burning and mastication efforts within the Shingle Mill Fuels Reduction Project Area which runs adjacent to the Verdure Creek Wildfire. Due to favorable conditions and the reduced fuel load from prescribed fuels treatments, fire crews were able to better hold and construct the line for more effective suppression.

During the next two days of operations, officials will continue to use direct and indirect fire line and natural barriers to slow, reduce spread, and eventually contain the fire. The homes within Blue Mountain Ranch remain a high value at risk, fire crews remain vigilant towards protecting all structures and resources while keeping Fire Fighter and public safety a top priority.

“The fire crews are making excellent progress on the Verdure Creek Wildfire, I’m particularly proud to see this at the end of a long fire season, it’s extraordinary to see the resilience of our Fire Fighters and the support of the community, especially from residents of the Blue Mountain Ranch. We will continue to work diligently to contain the fire and give updates along the way.” – Michael Engelhart, Moab District Ranger

The Manti-La Sal National Forest fire officials are working in close cooperation with local, state, and federal agencies to suppress the fire. Smoke will be visible within the communities across San Juan County. For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to avoid the impacted areas. There are currently no fire restrictions on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, and no closure order is currently issued for this fire. As a reminder, the public is encouraged to practice appropriate fire safety measures while traveling and recreating outdoors.