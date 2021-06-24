Fire Suppression Repair Work Continues on Bennion Creek Fire

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Firefighters are continuing to make solid progress on the fire suppression repair work on the Bennion Creek Fire. It is estimated that this work is 70% completed. Minimal fire activity was observed Wednesday on the north, east and south sides of the fire. On the western flank of the fire, crews continued to monitor areas of heat, including a 2-3 acre island that exhibited moderate fire behavior. The island is being monitored for any potential spotting that could potentially impact the fire containment. A reconnaissance flight will be flown over the fire on Thursday to monitor the fire area.

The crew will continue the suppression repair work on Thursday as well as monitor for any threats to the fire perimeter. They are also looking at their long term plan for the western flank of the fire where the high country makes it difficult to access.

Weather: Widespread rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected on Thursday morning, transitioning to scattered wet/dry thunderstorms by that afternoon. These storms have the potential to produce strong, gusty outflow winds and locally heavy rainfall. This rain may increase the flash flooding and debris flow threat this afternoon and in to the early evening on Thursday. These showers will persist through the evening and decrease in intensity. Isolated wet/dry thunderstorms are anticipated for Friday.

Resources: A total of 85 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include one hand crew, three helicopters, four engines, one dozer, two excavators and one chipper.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: Fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is in effect on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/.

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the fire.