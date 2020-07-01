Firework Regulations Addressed as Fourth of July Approaches

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) took time on Monday afternoon to remind all of important firework regulations in anticipation of the Fourth of July weekend.

The Utah Fire Marshal’s Office has listed the legal firework dates as July 2 through July 5 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is an exception on the actual Fourth of July holiday, where the time is extended to midnight.

In addition to these orders, the U.S. Forest Service has advertised that fireworks are illegal on public lands. This includes every forest and campsite, every day.

The ECSO stated that, according to Utah Fire Info, there were 37 new wildfires in Utah just over the weekend. More than 20 of those fires were human caused, including the Traverse Fire that is in the Lehi and Draper area. That fire was caused by the illegal discharge of fireworks.

“Please follow all laws and exercise fireworks safety as you enjoy the upcoming holiday,” the ECSO concluded. “Stay safe.”