Fireworks Banned in Ferron City Limits

By Julie Johansen

A special Ferron City Council meeting to discuss fireworks was hosted on Tuesday evening at the council chambers in Ferron City Hall. Two council members, Dell Mead and Brad Richman, along Mayor Adele Justice were present while Councilman Chris Winn joined them by phone.

The discussion centered around the water shortage, state firework regulations and the possibility of having citizens lighting fireworks in a central place, like the Mayor’s Park. There were no citizens in attendance at the meeting.

After a short consideration by the council members present, a motion was made by Councilman Mead and seconded by Councilman Richman to adopt Resolution 2021-9, which would ban fireworks within Ferron City limits with consideration at a later date for fireworks at Peach Days.

This motion passed unanimously. Fireworks will now be banned within Ferron City limits at this time.