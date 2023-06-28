Fireworks to Light Up Carbon and Emery Skies

July often brings the thought of fireworks to the forefront of the mind. There are a number of opportunities to witness the pyrotechnics in the sky this summer between Carbon and Emery counties.

Kicking off the displays, Scofield Pleasant Valley Days will host fireworks over the reservoir on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 10 p.m. Huntington’s annual Heritage Days event is bringing Fourth of July fireworks to the rodeo grounds on the day of the holiday. The fireworks will begin at dusk, which is expected to be around 9:45 p.m.

The annual firework show is also returning to the Carbon County Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July. The community is encouraged to bring family, friends and chairs, with the show slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Continuing, many Pioneer Days celebrations are being hosted between the two counties, with events taking place in Emery Town, Cleveland and Orangeville. The Emery Town celebration is slated for July 15, while the Cleveland and Orangeville festivities will be on July 22. Fireworks should begin at dusk.