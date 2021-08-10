First Friday Brings Carnival Fun to Helper’s Main Street *Photo Gallery*

Helper’s First Friday event for the month of August took on a carnival theme, welcoming all to enjoy classic carnival excitement such as fire breathers, carnival games and more. Each booth came at the cost of one carnival ticket, which were $1 each, and all proceeds from the event will benefit future First Fridays.

Timeless Art featured kids’ axe throwing, bow and arrow shooting, and a contest for best king, queen and clown. Three Little Llamas had a ring toss, clown bean bag toss and cotton candy. Drigg’s Mortgage Team brought fun in the form of goldfish ping pong.

The activities continued with toy monster truck racing, duck picking, carnival plinko, a fortune teller booth, henna, popcorn and other various forms of entertainment from the local businesses such as Beg, Borrow and Steele, Gateway Lanes and Canvas Alchemy.

There was a bearded lady and best costume contest with amazing prizes for the first place winners such as an Igloo cooler, Balance Rock gift certificates, and Beg, Borrow and Steele merchandise.

The opening of The Helper Project’s newest exhibition and fundraiser, “Clouds are in the Air,” was also opened during First Friday and featured at Anne Jespersen Fine Arts.

Though school is beginning and the cooler months are approaching, First Fridays will continue to bring fun and entertainment to Helper’s Main Street. Next month’s event is slated to take place on Sept. 3.