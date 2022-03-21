First Friday Events to Continue on Helper’s Main Street

Though it was recently announced that First Friday, hosted on Helper’s Historic Main Street, would not be taking place any longer, it was explained during the virtual city council meeting on Thursday evening that this is not the case.

Helper City Councilwoman Amanda Wheeler and Ryan Bromberek were in attendance to speak on this, stating that they do not want the First Friday events to dissolve and that it is a community event that cannot just be ended. Business owners in Helper, especially along Main Street, are supportive and excited to keep it going.

It was explained that Bromberek is essentially the project manager of First Friday at this time. He stated that they are working to get everything ready and that the goal is for the First Friday event in April to take place.

The focus right now it to get the message out that the event has not, in fact, been cancelled and will take place throughout the year into October. The events are being brought back to the focus, which is Historic Main Street and the businesses that are located along Main.

Though in the past the street was closed for the event, Bromberek stated that it is not the case for the upcoming event. However, there will be signage for reduced speeds, which will encourage more access.

“[We are] trying to get back to that original intention of just promoting Main Street,” said Bromberek.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman expressed her excitement to see the tradition continue and thanked Bromberek for stepping in to assist.