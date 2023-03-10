First Friday Returning to Helper in 2023

Helper City is excited and pleased to be welcoming back First Friday events to its historic Main Street beginning in April. The festivities will run until the last three months of the year, when events such as the St. Anthony’s Carnival and Utah’s Christmas Town will take center stage.

Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that business sponsors have been secured for the year, with each choosing themes, timing and more. The Helper Main Street board is instrumental in securing business sponsorships for the year as well as assisting business sponsors as needed with communication, posters and other media opportunities.

“You can expect a friendly event and activities, including businesses located on North Main Street,” Mayor Peterman shared. “The Main Street Board is being an active facilitator in keeping this event moving forward.”

She continued by saying that the board wishes to ensure not only business engagement, but that individuals desiring a role in First Friday can easily be connected. The board is there to assist different sponsors in having adequate support for a successful event.

According to Mayor Peterman, the concept eventually aims to provide a First Friday checklist for sponsors to give them a road map of how to conduct the event. The purpose of this is to add a level of stability to First Fridays for the future.

The mayor then announced the businesses that have stepped up for 2023. They include Aunt Nell’s, Juliano Consulting and the No Tap Pro Shop, Friar Tuck’s Barbershop, GamesOnMain, Helper Beer, the Helper Museum and a combination from West Coast Show Support, Three on a Tree and Beg, Borrow & Steel.

“We are encouraging the community to come out and support First Fridays as well as the local area businesses who are contributing to this ongoing event. It has been a critical component to Helper’s revitalization and 2023 is looking to be a great year to enjoy Helper’s historic Main Street,” concluded Mayor Peterman.

The First Friday events will be featured on the first Friday of each month from April to September.