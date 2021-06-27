First Friday Update Given to the Helper City Council

During the first in-person Helper City Council meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic moved everything virtual last year, an update and request for local consent for First Friday was given.

This update was given by Ashley Hardy, who oversees First Fridays in conjunction with various businesses on Main Street. Hardy began by stating that they have requested portable toilets from the city as well as garbage cleanup the evening of First Friday or the day after.

Addressing some issues, she stated that next year’s bed races will have cones and caution tape. For July’s event, there would be hot dog eating, water balloon and karaoke contests, all in the Main Street Park, which is the only major difference from prior years.

Hardy stated that they are not hosting beer gardens each month and have been informing the public in order for them to be aware of the rules. She assured the council that they will be on top of making sure that they know, due to issues of patrons walking out of restaurants with open containers.

Mayor Lenise Peterman then explained that they have discussed formalizing the process for these recurring events that may give a sort of base fee at the beginning of each year that would cover the cost of needs, such as the portable toilets.

Hardy then informed the council that they have begun purchasing First Friday merchandise and are hoping to raise funds from that as well. For the local consent portion of the request, Hardy stated that September’s event theme is like a harvest festival/farmer’s market and October’s will be a type of Oktoberfest.

Brief discussion was had regarding the local consent and issues regarding DUIs, with options such as additional signage regarding drinking and driving and possible ride sharing. Following this, the local consent for September and October’s First Friday events was approved.