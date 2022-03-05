First Fridays Returning to Helper’s Main Street

Ashley Hardy virtually visited the Helper City Council on Thursday evening to announce that the First Friday events will be returning in April after a brief hiatus.

The last First Friday was hosted in November before the announcement came in December that further events would be postponed until April. This was due to the event organizers not wanting to contribute to indoor gatherings at the time. Hardy visited the council to request that the city continues closing Main Street for the event.

This is the fourth year that First Friday is being hosted in Helper, with the inaugural event taking place in 2017. The closures for the street will be on the first Friday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith commended Hardy for her efforts and volunteered her services if any help is needed. The road closures were then approved beginning in April. That month’s First Friday event theme is Outlaw Days, sponsored by Hiawatha Hideout.